High school softball: Airline, Benton, Parkway pick up wins in Sulphur tournament

The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers picked up wins in the Sulphur tournament Friday.

Airline, No. 2 in the Class 5A power rankings, defeated No. 4 St. Amant 5-1 and lost to Hahnville 3-1.

Parkway defeated Lake Arthur 8-7, and Benton downed Covington 4-3.

Airline’s Raelin Chaffin pitched a one-hitter with no walks and 14 strikeouts against St. Amant (14-2), which had won 10 in a row.

Caroline Easom went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Maddie Ennis hit a solo home run and walked twice. Makenzie Chaffin and Jessica Grubbs had one RBI each.

Hahnville (9-5) scored all three of its runs with two outs in the top of the seventh. The Lady Tigers got three of their four hits in the inning.

Chaffin struck out 15 in six innings and walked only one.

Lexi Gray and Brooklyn Brandon had two hits each. Easom had a double and Jessica Grubbs drew two walks.

Airline is 13-2.

Jorden Glanville went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Parkway’s win. Maecy Ingram also had two doubles.

Skylar Bernard went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Emily Wallace also had two hits.

Megan Morway pitched three innings and Faith Ingles four.

Parkway improved to 2-9.

Emily Angelo went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Benton’s win over Covington. Olivia Oliphint and Rylie Roberson had doubles.

Madison Wells allowed five hits and struck out four in the five inning game.

Benton improved to 8-6.