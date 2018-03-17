The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won games in the Sulphur tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Airline defeated St. Joseph’s Academy 16-1 Friday and Slidell 10-1 Saturday. Benton downed Buckeye 8-4 Friday and St. Louis 3-2 Saturday.

Also at Sulphur, Parkway lost to Walker 6-2 Friday and Destrehan 3-1 Saturday.

Brooklyn Brandon went 3-for-3 in Airline’s four-inning win over St. Joseph’s. Kourtnee White went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBI.

Caroline Easom had two hits, including a double. Jessica Grubbs went 2-for-2. Jessica Baffuto had two hits and two RBI. Lexi Gray had a double and two RBI.

Grubbs allowed three hits and struck out six with no walks.

Easom went 5-for-5 with a double against Slidell. Baffuto went 3-for-4. Lexi Gray smacked a three-run homer. Makenzie Chaffin and Maddie Ennis each had a single and double.

Brooklyn Brandon went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Kourtnee White had a double and three RBI.

Raelin Chaffin struck out 16 in seven innings. She walked only one.

Airline improved to 15-1.

Benton scored five runs in the seventh to rally past Buckeye.

Madi Simms went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Emily Angelo also had three hits, including a double.

Kayla Vo went 2-for-3. Pitcher Ashley Hunter had two hits, including a double. Madison Wells had a double and two RBI. Taylor Jones and Anna Claire Kratzer each had doubles.

Jones, Hunter and Kratzer had consecutive doubles in the seventh. Angelo and Vo both singled.

Hunter scattered seven hits against St. Louis, allowing one earned run and striking out five.

Angelo went 2-for-4, and Kratzer had a double. Benton improved to 8-7.

Benton scored a run in the top of the seventh to take a 3-1 lead. Kratzer walked, stole second and third, and then scored on an error.

Parkway’s Abbie Norcross went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI against Walker.

Allie Hunt allowed just four hits against Destrehan. Faith Ingles and Maecy Ingram had two of Parkway’s three hits, both doubles.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com