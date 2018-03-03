The Airline Lady Vikings pounded out 17 hits in a 12-6 victory over Holy Savior Menard in the Alexandria Senior High Tournament on Friday.

Makenzie Chaffin led the way, going 4-for-5 with a double. Jessica Grubbs went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and three RBI. Maddie Ennis also went 3-for-4.

Caroline Easom smacked two doubles and drove in four runs. Brooklyn Brandon went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Kourtnee White also had two hits.

Freshman pitcher Raelin Chaffin had 12 strikeouts.

The Benton Lady Tigers picked up two wins Friday in the Choudrant tournament at the Jackson Parish Recreation Complex in Jonesboro. Benton defeated D’Arbonne Woods 9-4 and Forest (Texas) 9-7.

Taylor Jones went 2-for-3 with three RBI against D’Arbonne Woods. Madi Simms had two hits. Marissa Martin had a double. Ashley Hunter struck out six in six innings.

Benton scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Forest and improve to 3-0.

Simms singled and Olivia Oliphint followed with a double to tie it at 7. Rylie Roberson reached on an error. Hunter followed with a single, bringing home Oliphint and Roberson.

Hunter went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Simms had two hits, including a double. Anna Claire Kratzer tripled, and Jones doubled.

Hunter allowed five hits and two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Haughton dropped two games in the ASH tournament, falling to ASH 9-0 Friday and DeRidder 8-1 Saturday.

Parkway lost to Mangham 7-4 Friday and West Monroe 9-1 Saturday in the West Monroe tournament.

Maecy Ingram went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI against West Monroe.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts or received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com