High school softball: Airline, Benton post district victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won district games Tuesday.

Airline defeated Evangel Christian 12-0 in a District 1-5A game at Airline. Benton downed Minden 11-1 in a District 1-4A game at Benton.

Airline improved to 18-3 overall. The Lady Vikings lead the district at 8-0 with four games left.

In another District 1-5A game, Parkway fell to Captain Shreve 13-4 at Shreve.

Haughton lost a heartbreaker for the second time in as many days, falling to Sterlington 7-6 in nine innings in a non-district game at home.

At Airline, Raelin Chaffin pitched a five-inning one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and three walks. An LSU signee, Chaffin has thrown eight one-hitters and three two-hitters this season.

Brooklyn Brandon went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI. Makenzie Chaffin went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Jessica Baffuto went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Jessica Grubbs also had two hits.

Airline visits Parkway Thursday at 5:30.

At Benton, winning pitcher Madison Wells smacked a two-run homer. Emily Angelo and Rylie Roberson had multi-hit games, including doubles. Anna Claire Kratzer and Joely Fletcher also doubled.

Benton (13-11, 10-3) faces Bossier in a doubleheader Thursday at 6 at Bossier’s field at Rusheon.

At Haughton, Sterlington scored a run with two outs in the top of the seventh to tie it at 6. The Lady Panthers scored the go-ahead run on a two-out double in the ninth.

Seven Lady Bucs had hits. Reagan Jorstad and Mia McWilliams had two each. Shelby Hensley, Brooklynn Bockhaus and McWilliams had one double apiece.

Whitley Cannon pitched all nine innings. She allowed five hits and no earned runs. Errors hurt both teams.

The loss came a day after Haughton fell to Class 4A power North DeSoto 12-11. Four of Haughton’s six losses have been by one run.

The Lady Bucs (11-6) visit Byrd Thursday at 6.

At Captain Shreve, Parkway’s Maecy Ingram went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBI. Skylar Bernard went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.