The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers open the high school softball playoffs Thursday afternoon.

Airline (25-3), the No. 2 seed in Class 5A, hosts No. 31 Zachary (7-23) at 4 p.m. Admission is $7.

Benton (18-12), the No. 17 seed in Class 4A, visits No. 16 Tioga at 5:30.

Haughton (18-8), the No. 15 seed in Class 5A, hosts No. 18 Alexandria Senior High (15-15) on Friday at 5.