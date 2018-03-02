Freshman Raelin Chaffin pitched a two-hitter as the Airline Lady Vikings blanked the Evangel Christian Academy Lady Eagles 5-0 in a District 1-5A softball game Thursday evening at Evangel.

Airline improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in district. Evangel dropped to 4-1 and 0-1.

The game matched the teams that shared the district championship last season. It was originally scheduled for Airline but moved to Evangel because of wet field conditions.

Chaffin struck out 12. She had a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings.

The Lady Eagles loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but Chaffin got a strikeout to preserve the shutout.

Eight Lady Vikings had hits in the game. Molly Dickens went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Airline broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third. Leadoff hitter Dickens reached on an error. Maddie Ennis walked with two outs. Caroline Easom drove in Dickens with a single to left field.

The Lady Vikings tacked on two more runs in the fourth. Jessica Baffuto led off with a single and advanced on Kourtnee White’s sacrifice.

Baffuto scored on a double by Jessica Grubbs. Dickens’ ground-ball single scored Grubbs for a 3-0 lead.

Airline’s final runs came in the sixth. Dickens led off with her double and Lexi Gray followed with a home run over the left-field fence.

