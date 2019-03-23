High school softball: Airline claims two victories in St. Amant tournament

The Airline Lady Vikings picked up victories Friday and Saturday in the St. Amant tournament.

Airline (16-3) defeated Mt. Carmel 10-0 Friday and Zachary 11-0 Saturday morning.

Raelin Chaffin pitched a five-inning one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and only one walk against Mt. Carmel.

Brooklyn Brandon went 4-for-4 with two RBI.

Maddie Ennis went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Makenzie Chaffin had two hits, including a double.

Jina Baffuto went 2-for-3. Caroline Easom drove in two runs.

Raelin Chaffin pitched a six-inning one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks against Zachary.

Ennis went 4-for-4 with a home run and six RBI. Easom had a triple and doubled twice. She had three RBI.

Brandon went 2-for-4 with a triple. Lexi Gray had a double.

Elsewhere, Benton (11-10) fell to Jena 6-5 in the Calvary Baptist tournament Friday.

Emily Angelo had two doubles. Anna Claire Kratzer hit a solo home run.