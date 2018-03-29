Raelin Chaffin struck out 16 in a two-hitter as the Airline Lady Vikings clinched at least a share of the District 1-5A championship with a hard-fought 3-0 victory over the Parkway Lady Panthers on Thursday at Airline.

Airline improved to 20-4 overall and 10-0 in district. The Lady Vikings lead Evangel Christian (17-6, 6-2) with two district games left.

Airline was No. 5 in the Class 5A power rankings, according to LouisianaPreps.com. The Lady Vikings were also ranked No. 5 in the latest Louisiana Softball Coaches Association 5A poll.

Parkway, which trailed just 1-0 after 4.5 innings, dropped to 4-5 in district.

Jessica Baffuto, Caroline Easom and Maddie Ennis all had two hits and one RBI for Airline.

Davida Anderson and Macey Ingram each had a single for Parkway.

Airline took a 1-0 lead in the first. Makenzie Chaffin walked, advanced to second on Baffuto’s sacfrice bunt and scored on Ennis’ two-out single.

That was all Raelin Chaffin would need, but the Lady Vikings got a little breathing room with single runs in the fifth and sixth.

In the fifth, Brooklyn Brandon drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a single by Ennis. She scored on Easom’s single to center field.

In the sixth, Lexi Gray walked with one out, advanced to second on a single by Makenzie Chaffin and scored on a single by Baffuto.

Raelin Chaffin took a no-hitter into the sixth. Anderson broke it up with a leadoff single. The Lady Vikings turned a double play to end the inning after a sacrifice advanced pinch runner Kaylee McLeod to second.

Ingram singled with one out in the seventh, but Chaffin struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Parkway pitcher Abbie Norcross turned in a solid performance against a tough Airline lineup. She allowed eight hits.

NOTE: The above report is based on the teams’ official GameChanger accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com