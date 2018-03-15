The Airline Lady Vikings completed the first half of District 1-5A play undefeated with a 14-1, five-inning victory over Southwood on Thursday at Southwood.

Airline improved to 13-1 overall and 6-0 in district. Evangel Christian (8-4, 3-1) and Haughton (7-5, 3-1) are tied for second.

The Parkway Lady Panthers picked up their second 1-5A victory in as many days, defeating Byrd 7-6 at Parkway. The Lady Panthers knocked off Captain Shreve 18-7 on Wednesday at Shreve.

In District 1-4A, the Benton Lady Tigers fell to three-time defending state champion North DeSoto 10-0 at North DeSoto.

At Airline, Caroline Easom and Makenzie Chaffin each had three hits to lead the Lady Vikings.

Easom went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Chaffin went 3-for-5 with a triple, double and three RBI.

Jessica Baffuto went 2-for-3 with four RBI. Brooklyn Brandon went 2-for-3 with a double. Jessica Grubbs also had two hits. Maddie Ennis had an RBI-double.

Raelin Chaffin didn’t allow a hit in two innings and struck out three. Grubbs pitched the final three innings, giving up three hits.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers scored two runs on Maecy Ingram’s two-out double in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the victory.

Parkway (2-3 district) took advantage of two hit-by-pitches and Skylar Bernard’s sacrifice bunt in the inning.

Ingram had a big game, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Winning pitcher Allie Hunt went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs.

Davida Anderson, Faith Ingles and Makayla Strother all had doubles.

Hunt went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI against Shreve. Ingram went 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Abbie Norcross went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Ingles had two hits, including a triple, and four RBI.

Bernard had two doubles and two RBI. Shelby Newman went 2-for-4 with a double. Strother had two RBI.

Hunt allowed just four hits in six innings and struck out seven.

At North DeSoto, the Lady Tigers trailed just 3-0 after four innings but the Lady Griffins pulled away in the fifth and sixth.

Ashley Hunter, Olivia Oliphint and Anna Claire Kratzer had hits.

Benton dropped to 6-7 overall and 0-3 in 1-4A. North DeSoto improved to 9-6 and 3-0.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com