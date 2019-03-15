High school softball: Airline completes first half of 1-5A play undefeated

The Airline Lady Vikings completed the first half of District 1-5A softball play undefeated with a 15-0, three-inning victory over Southwood on Thursday at Airline.

The Lady Vikings improved to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in district. Haughton (9-4, 4-1) is second followed by Captain Shreve (9-1, 3-1)

Haughton’s game against Captain Shreve was postponed Thursday because of poor field conditions caused by Wednesday’s heavy rain.

Parkway’s game against Byrd was also postponed.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings got 13 hits against the Lady Cowboys (4-6, 1-4).

Makenzie Chaffin, Maddie Ennis, Caroline Easom, Jessica Grubbs and Brooklyn Brandon had two hits apiece. Easom and Grubbs had two RBI each.

Lexi Gray had a double and three RBI.

Grubbs allowed just one hit and struck out five.