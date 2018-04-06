The Airline Lady Vikings completed a perfect run through District 1-5A with an 18-3 victory over the Byrd Lady Jackets on Thursday at Airline.

Airline raised its record to 22-4 overall and completed district play 12-0.

The Lady Vikings are scheduled to play in the ASH tournament this weekend and then close the regular season on Tuesday at three-time defending Class 4A champion North DeSoto.

In another District 1-5A game, the Haughton Lady Bucs fell to Southwood 7-4 at Southwood.

In non-district games, the Benton Lady Tigers lost to Lakeside 4-2 at Benton and the Parkway Lady Panthers fell to reigning Division III state champion Calvary Baptist 14-3 at Parkway.

At Airline, Makenzie Chaffin went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. Molly Dickens had three hits, including a double, in three at-bats.

Caroline Easom went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Maddie Ennis went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

Jessica Baffuto had a double and three RBI. Brooklyn Brandon had a double and two RBI.

Pitcher Jessica Grubbs and Alyssa Montalbano also doubled.

At Southwood, seven Lady Bucs combined for nine hits.

Madison Trujillo doubled twice and had two RBI. McKayla Burkart went 2-for-3 with a double.

Lauren Edwards and Briley LeBlanc also had doubles.

Haughton dropped to 12-11 overall and 5-5 in district.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers (10-14) got just four hits off Lakeside’s Laney Taylor, but three went for extra bases.

Kayla Vo hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Rylie Roberson had a triple and Madi Simms doubled.

At Parkway, Maecy Ingram led the Lady Panthers, going 2-for-3 with two RBI.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com