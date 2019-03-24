High school softball: Airline completes perfect run in St. Amant tournament; Benton gets win in Calvary tourney

The Airline Lady Vikings completed a 3-0 run in the St. Amant tournament Saturday afternoon with a 9-0 victory over Destrehan.

Raelin Chaffin pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts. In the tournament, Chaffin pitched three shutouts, allowing just three hits and striking out 35 in 18 innings.

Seven Lady Vikings had at least one hit against Destrehan. Jessica Baffuto and Jessica Grubbs had two each. Makenzie Chaffin had a double and two RBI. Grubbs also had a double.

Airline (17-3) resumes District 1-5A play at home Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Evangel Christian.

The Benton Lady Tigers split games in the Calvary Baptist tournament Saturday. They lost to Converse 3-2 then rebounded with a 13-2, five-inning victory over Parkway.

Benton had five hits against Converse. Joely Fletcher had a double.

Madison Wells scattered seven hits in six innings.

Wells went 3-for-4 against Parkway. Olivia Oliphint went 2-for-2 with a home run, double and three RBI.

Emily Angelo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Anna Claire Kratzer hit a two-run homer. Paige Haley had two RBI.

Wells allowed four hits and struck out eight.

Benton (12-11) resumes District 1-4A play at home Tuesday against Minden at 5.

Parkway’s Faith Ingles went 2-for-3 with a double. Caitlyn Havis had a double. Skylar Bernard had a double in a loss to St. Mary’s.

NOTE: The above report is based on information found on the teams’ GameChanger accounts.