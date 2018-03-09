The Airline Lady Vikings remained undefeated with a 9-0 victory over the Haughton Lady Bucs on Thursday at Airline.

Airline improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in 1-5A. Haughton dropped to 2-5 and 1-1.

In another 1-5A game, Parkway fell to Evangel Christian 6-0 at Parkway.

On Wednesday, the Benton Lady Tigers swept a doubleheader against Loyola, 17-1 and 18-3, at home.

At Airline, Raelin Chaffin pitched a two-hitter and struck out 15 with only one walk in the Lady Vikings’ victory.

Maddie Ennis went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Kourtnee White went 2-for-3, including a double. Jessica Grubbs went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

Makenzie Chaffin had two hits, including a double. Brooklyn Brandon doubled.

Haughton’s Mckayla Burkhart had a double. Shelby Hensley allowed two hits in four innings of relief.

At Parkway, Abbie Norcross went 2-for-3 with two doubles in the Lady Panthers’ loss. Makayla Strother and Faith Ingles had two hits each.

Parkway dropped to 0-3 in district play.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers’ victories against Loyola went three and four innings, respectively.

Joely Fletcher went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the 17-1 victory.

Rylie Roberson went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Taylor Jones had two hits, including a double. Anna Claire Kratzer had a two-RBI double. Kayla Vo also had two hits.

Madi Simms and Olivia Oliphint had two RBI each.

Vo went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI in the 18-3 victory.

Simms had two doubles and two RBI. Jones had two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Oliphint had a double and two RBI.

Paige Haley and Marissa Martin both doubled. Benton improved to 6-2.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts or received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com