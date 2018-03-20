The Airline Lady Vikings started the second half of District 1-5A play with a 7-4 victory over Southwood on Monday at Airline.

In another District 1-5A game, Haughton fell to Evangel Christian 17-5 at Haughton. In a non-district matchup, Benton lost to Ruston 15-0 at Ruston.

At Airline, Maddie Ennis went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and four RBI to lead the Lady Vikings (16-2, 7-0).

Makenzie Chaffin went 2-for-3 with a double. Jessica Baffuto had an RBI-double.

Baffuto’s double came with two outs in bottom of the the third and gave the Lady Vikings a 6-2 lead. The Lady Cowboys rallied with two runs in the top of the fourth.

Airline added a run in the bottom of the inning. Chaffin was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on an Ennis’ groundout. She scored on an error.

Raelin Chaffin pitched 3 1/3 innings of no-hit ball in relief, striking out four and walking none.

Southwood dropped to 10-7 overall and 3-4 in 1-5A.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs were tied with Evangel at 5 after five innings. But the Lady Eagles scored 11 runs on eight hits, including two home runs, in the sixth.

Haughton managed just three hits off Ellie DuBois, singles by McKayla Burkart, Lauren Edwards and Madison Trujillo.

Evangel’s Alexa Voracheck hit two home runs, including a grand slam for the Lady Eagles’ final four runs in the sixth. Evangel’s Leanna Cooper was 4-for-4 with five RBI.

Evangel (12-4, 4-1) took over sole possession of second place in the district. Haughton dropped to 7-6 and 3-2. The teams were scheduled to meet again Tuesday at Evangel.

At Ruston, Madison Wells had a double for Benton in the three-inning loss. The Lady Tigers dropped to 9-8. Ruston improved to 14-5 with its sixth straight victory.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com