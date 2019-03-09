High school softball: Airline, Haughton, Benton, Parkway win tournament games Friday

The Airline Lady Vikings, Haughton Lady Bucs, Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers all split games in the Ouachita Parish tournament Friday.

The Lady Vikings defeated Caldwell Parish 8-1 and then fell to defending Class 5A state champion Ouachita Parish 24-9 in four innings.

The Lady Bucs defeated Stanley 12-3 and lost to Pineville 9-5.

The Lady Tigers defeated Neville 15-8 and lost to LaSalle 19-1.

The Lady Panthers defeated Beekman Charter 19-9 and lost to University Academy of Central Louisiana 7-3.

Play in the tournament continued Saturday.

Airline sophomore Raelin Chaffin pitched a one-hitter and struck out 14 against Caldwell Parish.

Makenzie Chaffin went 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBI. Maddie Ennis had a home run, double and three RBI.

Jina Baffuto went 2-for-3.

Caroline Easom went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI against Ouachita Parish. Maddie Ennis had two doubles and two RBI.

Jessica Grubbs went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Jessica Baffuto had two hits.

Lexi Gray smacked a solo home run.

Haughton’s McKayla Burkart went 4-for-5 against Stanley. Shelby Hensley went 3-for-4.

Whitley Cannon has two hits, including a double. Reagan Jorstad and Brooklynn Bockhaus had two hits each. Mia McWilliams had a double.

Cannon got the win, allowing five hits while striking out five in five innings.

Madison Trujillo went 2-for-3 against Pineville. Bockhaus drove in two runs with a triple. Averi Phillips went 2-for-2.

Benton’s Emily Angelo had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI against Neville.

Olivia Oliphint went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Marissa Martin went 2-for-4 with a double. Winning pitcher Madison Wells and Joely Fletcher had two hits each.

Anna Claire Kratzer had a home run and three RBI.

Parkway’s Jorden Glanville smacked three doubles and drove in six runs against Beekman.

Maecy Ingram went 2-for-3 with a double. Kaleigh Deardoff had two hits and four RBI. Emily Wallace went 2-for-4. Faith Ingles had a double.

Megan Morway got the win.

Jarvis went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI against University Academy. Glanville had a double.

Thursday

In Thursday’s District 1-5A play, Airline kept its perfect district record intact with a hard-fought 5-1 victory over Haughton at Haughton and Parkway fell to Evangel Christian 16-1 at Evangel.

In a District 1-4A doubleheader, Benton swept Booker T. Washington by scores of 15-0.

Raelin Chaffin pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts against Haughton.

Jessica Baffuto had two hits, including a double. Ennis hit a two-run homer. Jina Baffuto had a double.

Haughton’s Reagan Jorstad homered in the first inning.

Airline leads the district at 4-0. Haughton (3-1) is one game back.

Wells had two hits in Benton’s Game 1 victory over BTW. Paige Haley has two, including a double, in the Game 2 victory.

Tayler Gonzalez pitched a three-inning no-hitter.

Benton improved to 6-1 in district. The Lady Tigers’ lone loss was against defending state champion North DeSoto 12-2 on Wednesday.