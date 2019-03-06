High school softball: Airline, Haughton, Benton post district wins

The Airline Lady Vikings , Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers posted district victories Tuesday.

In District 1-5A, Airline downed Parkway 8-2 at Airline, and Haughton topped Byrd 12-1 in a five-inning game at Haughton.

Airline (8-0, 3-0) and Haughton (7-2, 3-0) face off Thursday afternoon at Haughton.

Benton swept a District 1-4A doubleheader against Caddo Magnet, winning both games 15-0.

Benton (4-1, 4-0) hosts defending state champion North DeSoto (9-0, 4-0) Wednesday afternoon.

At Airline, Airline’s Jessica Baffuto went 4-for-4. Winning pitcher Jessica Grubbs went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Maddie Ennis and Caroline Eason had two hits each.

Parkway’s Maecy Ingram went 3-for-4 with a double. Emily Hammons had two hits.

Joely Fletcher went 2-for-3 with four RBI in Benton’s Game 1 victory over Caddo Magnet.

Anna Claire Kratzer went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. Madi Simms had two hits. Marissa Martin doubled.

Madison Wells didn’t allow a hit in the three-inning game and struck out seven.

Emily Angelo went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI in the Game 2 victory. Fletcher had three hits, including a triple, and two RBI.

Laci Hedgepeth went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Madi Simms also had two hits.

Kratzer, Olivia Oliphint and Riley Roberson all had doubles. Roberson drove in two runs.

Macie Nance struck out three in the two inning game.

NOTE: The above report is based on information found on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.