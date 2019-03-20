High school softball: Airline, Haughton continue to set pace in 1-5A

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs posted home District 1-5A softball victories Tuesday.

Airline defeated Captain Shreve 15-0 in three innings. Haughton edged Evangel Christian 2-1.

In the other 1-5A game, Parkway fell to Southwood 10-1 at Southwood.

Airline (14-3, 7-0) leads the district. Haughton (11-4, 6-1) is one game back.

In a District 1-4A game, Benton fell to North DeSoto 12-2 on the road.

Also in District 1-4A, Bossier split a home doubleheader against Booker T. Washington. The Lady Kats won the second game 21-4 after losing the first 15-12.

At Airline, seven Lady Vikings combined for 14 hits.

Brooklyn Brandon went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. Caroline Easom also went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

Makenzie Chaffin, Maddie Ennis and Lexi Gray had two hits apiece. Chaffin and Gray both doubled. Gray had three RBI and Ennis two.

Jina Baffuto had a double.

Jessica Grubbs allowed two hits and struck out three.

At Haughton, the game was scoreless through five innings.

The Lady Bucs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth on Hannah Borah’s single. Brooklynn Bockhaus, who walked, scored from first.

Evangel tied it in the top of the seventh on Taylor Mayo’s two-out RBI double.

With two out and runners at first and second in the bottom of the inning, McKayla Burkart hit a line drive to right field. Mia McWilliams took advantage of an error and scored the winning run.

Borah went 2-for-2. Freshman Whitley Cannon scattered six hits, walked three and struck out four.

Mayo had three hits and Ellie DuBois allowed four hits and struck out seven.

Haughton swept the two-game series against Evangel. Going into this season, the Lady Bucs had not beaten the Lady Eagles since Evangel moved up to 1-5A in 2016.

At North DeSoto, Benton’s Emily Angelo had an RBI-double.

North DeSoto, No. 2 in the latest Class 4A power rankings, improved to 24-1 overall and 14-0 in district. Benton dropped to 9-9 and 7-3.

At Southwood, Parkway’s Emily Wallace went 2-for-3. Caitlyn Havis had a double.

NOTE: The above report is based on information found on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.