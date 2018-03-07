The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A softball games Monday.

Airline defeated Parkway 8-1 at Parkway and Haughton routed Byrd 17-6 at Byrd.

In a District 1-4A game, Benton fell to three-time defending state champion North DeSoto 16-3 at Benton.

At Parkway, Kourtnee White went 3-for-4 to lead six Vikings who had hits.

Jessica Grubbs went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBI. Maddie Ennis had two hits, including a double.

Molly Dickens went 2-for-4 with a double. Makenzie Chaffin had a triple and a double. Jessica Baffuto went 2-for-4.

Raelin Chaffin allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings and struck out 11.

Parkway’s Abbie Norcross had an RBI-double.

Airline improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in district. Parkway fell to 0-2 in district.

At Byrd, ten Haughton players combined for 22 hits. Briley LeBlanc went 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBI.

Shelby Hensley went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Lauren Edwards had three hits and two RBI.

Savannah Salley went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs. McKayla Burkart doubled twice and had two RBI. Madison Trujllo went 2-for-3 with a double. Reagan Jorstad had two hits. Mia McWilliams had two RBI.

Leah Hopson allowed six innings and two earned runs while striking out nine.

The game was the district opener for Haughton. The Lady Bucs (2-4) visit Airline on Thursday.

At Benton, Anna Claire Kratzer had two doubles in the Lady Tigers’ district opener. Ashley Hunter, Madi Simms and Kayla Vo had one RBI apiece.

Benton fell to 4-2.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com