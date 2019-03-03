High school softball: Airline, Haughton post tournament victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs won games in the Alexandria Senior High tournament Saturday.

The Lady Vikings (7-0) defeated Barbe 7-0 and Plainview 8-2.

The Lady Bucs (6-2) defeated DeRidder 8-2 after suffering a tough 3-2 loss to ASH earlier in the day.

Benton (2-1) fell to Choudrant 20-8 in the Choudrant tournament.

Airline’s Raelin Chaffin pitched a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts against Barbe.

Makenzie Chaffin went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Lexi Gray and Jina Baffuto had two hits each. Maddie Ennis smacked a three-run homer.

Jessica Grubbs, Caroline Easom and Ennis all had three hits against Plainview. Grubbs had a home run and four RBI. Easom had a triple, double and two RBI. Ennis had a double.

Lexi Gray had two hits, including a double. Jina Baffuto drove in two runs.

Grubbs was also the winning pitcher. She struck out 10 and allowed only two hits. The game was ruled official after the field’s lights went out in the bottom of the sixth.

Madison Trujillo went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Haughton’s win over DeRidder. Winning pitcher Shelby Hensley and McKayla Burkart also had three hits. Hensley doubled and had two RBI.

Holly Tony went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Hannah Borah went 2-for-3.

