High school softball: Airline, Haughton win District 1-5A games

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Tuesday.

Airline defeated Byrd 17-2 in four innings at Airline, and Haughton held off Southwood 10-7 at Southwood.

Airline (11-1, 5-0) leads the district followed by Haughton (9-4, 4-1) and Captain Shreve (9-1, 3-1).

With about four weeks left in the season, Airline is No. 2 in the Class 5A power rankings behind Barbe. The Lady Vikings handed Barbe its only loss 7-0 in the Alexandria tournament on March 2.

Captain Shreve is No. 9 and Haughton No. 19.

In a District 1-4A games, the Benton Lady Tigers lost to Northwood 8-6 at Northwood, and North DeSoto swept Bossier 19-0 and 15-0.

North DeSoto (19-0, 10-0) leads the district followed by Northwood (10-3, 7-0) and Benton (7-5, 6-2).

North DeSoto, a Class 4A semifinalist last season and state champion from 2015-2017, is No. 1 in the Class 4A power rankings. Northwood is No. 13 and Benton No. 14.

In District 1-1A, the Plain Dealing Lady Lions lost to Jonesboro-Hodge 9-5 in Jonesboro.

In a non-district game, the Parkway Lady Panthers fell to Castor 13-3 at Parkway.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings had 15 hits against the Lady Jackets. After two scoreless innings, Airline put six on the board in the third and then ended it with 11 in the fourth.

Jessica Grubbs went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Maddie Ennis had a home run, double and four RBI. Caroline Easom had a home run, double and two RBI.

Makenzie Chaffin smacked two doubles and drove in two runs. Brooklyn Brandon went 2-for-4 with a triple. Hannah Heng had two RBI, and Jina Baffuto had a double.

Grubbs allowed two hits and struck out seven.

At Southwood, the Lady Bucs led 9-3 through the middle of the sixth. The Lady Cowboys scored four in the bottom of the sixth to get within two.

Haughton added one in the top of the seventh. With runners on first and third, Whitley Cannon got a strikeout to end the game.

Haughton’s Averi Phillips had a big game with two triples and a double.

Hannah Borah went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Mia McWilliams had two hits and two RBI.

Reagan Jorstad doubled twice. Madison Trujillo went 2-for-4 with a double.

Cannon went the distance, striking out 10.

At Northwood, Benton allowed one big inning and it was costly. The Lady Falcons scored seven of their eight runs in the third. They also had six of their nine hits.

Anna Claire Kratzer led the Lady Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI. Paige Haley went 2-for-3. Madi Simms had a double,

Six other Lady Tigers had hits.

At Parkway, Maecy Ingram had a double for the Lady Panthers in the loss.