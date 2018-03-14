The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A softball games Monday.

Airline defeated Byrd 19-0 in three innnings at Byrd, and Haughton edged Southwood 11-10 at Haughton.

Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers fell to Northwood 9-3 in a District 1-4A game at Benton.

At Byrd, Airline scored one in the first and four in the second before blowing the game open with 14 in the third.

Brooklyn Brandon went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. Maddie Ennis went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Caroline Easom and Makenzie Chaffin had two hits and two RBI each. Jessica Grubbs had a double. Kourtnee White drove in two runs.

Raelin Chaffin struck out five in two innings. She and Grubbs combined on the one-hitter.

Airline improved to 12-1 overall and 5-0 in 1-5A. The Lady Vikings close the first half of district play Thursday at Southwood.

At Haughton, Shelby Hensley smacked two home runs, including a grand slam in the first inning, and had six RBI to lead the Lady Bucs.

McKayla Burkart went 2-for-3. Jordan Brothers had an RBI.

Southwood took an 8-6 lead with four runs in the top of the sixth, but Haughton rallied with five in the bottom of the inning. Three of those came on Madison Trujillo’s bases-loaded double with one out. Hensley’s second home run scored two runs.

Amberlyn Walsworth hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to get the Lady Cowboys within one with one out. But Leah Hopson induced two flyouts to end the game.

Haughton improved to 7-5 overall with its fifth straight victory and 3-1 in district.

At Benton, Anna Claire Kratzer hit a two-run home run for the Lady Tigers, who dropped to 6-6 and 0-2.

The game was tight through four innings with Northwood holding a 3-2 lead. But the Lady Falcons erupted for three in the fifth and sixth.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com