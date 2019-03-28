High school softball: Airline improves to 9-0 in 1-5A

The Airline Lady Vikings improved to 9-0 in District 1-5A with a 17-2 victory over the Parkway Lady Panthers on Wednesday at Parkway.

Airline, No. 4 in the latest LHSAA Class 5A power rankings, raised its overall record to 19-3.

Airline freshman Jina Baffuto hit a home run and doubled. She finished with five RBI in the three-inning game.

Maddie Ennis had two doubles and three RBI. Makenzie Chaffin went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Lexi Gray also had two hits. Brooklyn Brandon had a double.

Jessica Grubbs allowed four hits and struck out seven.

Parkway’s Maecy Ingram had a double.

Airline resumes district play Monday at Southwood. The Lady Vikings host second-place Haughton (11-6, 7-1) Tuesday. The Lady Bucs visit Byrd on Thursday.