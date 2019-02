The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs remained undefeated on the young season with victories Tuesday.

Airline knocked off defending Class 5A state champion Ouachita Parish 3-1 at Airline. Haughton defeated Parkway 15-0 in three innings in a District 1-5A game at Parkway.

Airline sophomore Raelin Chaffin turned in a dominating performance in the circle, pitching a one-hitter while striking out 16.

Chaffin took a no-hitter into the seventh. Abby Allen, the Monroe News-Star’s All-NELA Player of the Year last season, ended the bid with a leadoff home run.

Airline got four hits off Ouachita’s Jordyn Manning. Lexi Gray went 2-for-2 with two doubles.

The Lady Vikings (4-0) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Brooklyn Brandon reached first on a dropped third strike, advanced to second on Jessica Grubbs’ groundout and scored on Gray’s two-out double to left field.

Jina Baffuto brought home Gray with a single to center.

Airline added a run in the fourth. Gray doubled with two outs, advanced to third on an error and stole home.

Ouachita, which had won four straight since a season-opening loss to four-time defending Class 4A state champ North DeSoto, fell to 4-2.

At Parkway, Haughton scored eight in the first inning and seven in the second.

Madison Trujillo went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and four RBI. Reagan Jorstad went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

Mia McWilliams also had two hits and two RBI. McKayla Burkart and Holly Tony each had a double and drove in two runs. Hannah Borah had a double.

Shelby Hensley allowed one hit and struck out five.

Haughton improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in district. Parkway dropped to 0-3 and 0-2.

NOTE: The above report is based on information found on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.