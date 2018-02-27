The Airline Lady Vikings opened District 1-5A play with a 12-0, five-inning victory over Captain Shreve on Monday at Airline.

Brooklyn Brandon went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI as the Lady Vikings improved to 3-0.

Maddie Ennis went 2-for-2 with three RBI. Makenzie Chaffin had two hits, including a double.

Kourtnee White had a triple, and Caroline Easom doubled.

Raelin Chaffin struck out all nine batters she faced. Jessica Grubbs allowed one hit and struck out four in two innings.

Airline shared the district championship with Evangel Christian last year.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com