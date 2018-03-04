The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs picked up wins in tournaments Saturday evening.

Airline defeated Dutchtown 11-0 and Plainview 14-0 in the Alexandra Senior High tournament.

Benton downed Byrd 13-12 in nine innings and fell to Oak Grove 17-7 in the Choudrant tournament.

Haughton picked up its first win of the season in the ASH tournament, defeating West Ouachita 4-3.

Parkway fell to Ouachita Christian 4-1 in the West Monroe tournament.

Eight Airline players had hits against Dutchtown. Makenzie Chaffin went 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Maddie Ennis went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Jessica Baffuto had a double.

Raelin Chaffin allowed one hit and struck out 11 in four innings. Jessica Grubbs allowed one hit in three innings.

Nine Lady Vikings combined for 15 hits against Plainview. Makenzie Chaffin went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

Grubbs had three hits, including a home run and double. She drove in three runs.

Ennis went 2-for-4 with a double. Brooklyn Brandon had two hits and two RBI. Caroline Easom, Kourtnee White and Lexi Gray all had triples.

Raelin Chaffin struck out 14 and allowed one hit in five innings.

Airline improved to 7-0.

Benton’s game against Byrd was a wild one. The Lady Jackets took a 7-3 lead with four runs in the top of the seventh. But the Lady Tigers (4-1) rallied with four of their own to send the game into extra innings tied at 7.

Byrd scored four more in the top of the eighth. Once again Benton rallied, scoring four to tie it at 11.

The Lady Jackets regained the lead with a run in the top of the ninth. The Lady Tigers then scored two to win it.

Madison Wells was placed on second to start Benton’s ninth. She scored on Rylie Roberson’s single to tie it at 12. Roberson advanced to second on an error and reached third on Marissa Martin’s sacrifice. She scored on Taylor Jones’ single.

Ashley Hunter went 3-for-4 with three doubles. She had key doubles in the seventh and eighth.

Emily Angelo went 3-for-4 with a home run and double. Her homer scored three runs in the eighth to tie it.

Rylie Roberson went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Her two-out single in the seventh scored the tying run.

Kayla Vo went 2-for-4 with a double. Olivia Oliphint also had two hits. Madi Simms and Wells had doubles.

Hunter went 3-for-4 with a double against Oak Grove. Oliphint had two hits, including a double. Simms went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

Roberson had two hits and drove in two runs. Wells had a double.

Shelby Hensley went 3-for-3 in Haughton’s win over West Ouachita. McKayla Burkart had two hits, including a double. Madison Trujillo had a double.

Leah Hopson pitched a three-hitter as the Lady Bucs improved to 1-4.

Abbie Norcross went 2-for-3 in Parkway’s loss to Ouachita Christian. Allie Hunt scattered seven hits and struck out five in six innings.

Parkway dropped to 1-8.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts or received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com