The Airline Lady Vikings continued their perfect run through District 1-5A with a 22-1, three-inning victory over Captain Shreve on Tuesday at Shreve.

Airline improved to 17-2 overall and 8-0 in district. Evangel Christian (13-4, 5-1) remained in second with a 5-1 victory over Haughton at Evangel.

In another 1-5A game, Abbie Norcross’ three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh gave Parkway an 8-7 victory over Southwood at Parkway.

In a non-district game, Benton fell to reigning Division III state champion Calvary Baptist 16-1 at Benton.

At Shreve, eight Lady Vikings combined for 16 hits.

Makenzie Chaffin went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and two RBI. Brooklyn Brandon also had three hits, including a triple.

Caroline Easom went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI.

Maddie Ennis had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Kourtnee White and Jessica Baffuto had two hits and two RBI each.

At Evangel, Haughton’s Shelby Hensley went 2-for-3 and Madison Trujillo had a double.

Leah Hopson allowed five hits in six innings. Evangel’s Ellie DuBois also gave up five hits and struck out seven.

The game was tied at 1 after three innings. Evangel broke the tie in the fourth on Bailey Mayo’s two-RBI single.

The Lady Eagles added two more in the fifth on Taylor Mayo’s home run.

Haughton dropped to 7-7 overall and 3-3 in 1-5A.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers trailed 7-5 going into the bottom of the seventh. Faith Ingles led off with a double, and Maecy Ingram was hit by a pitch. Norcross then hit one over the fence in center to win it.

Norcross continued her outstanding season. She went 3-for-3 with two doubles, the homer and four RBI.

Ingles had two doubles. Allie Hunt doubled and drove in two runs.

Makayla Strother hit a solo home run.

Hunt turned in a solid performance on the mound, allowing six hits and striking out six.

Parkway evened its district record at 3-3.

At Benton, Olivia Oliphint and Madi Simms had doubles against Calvary. Benton dropped to 9-9. Calvary improved to 18-3.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com