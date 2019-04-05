High school softball: Airline runs table in 1-5A; Haughton, Parkway win

The Airline Lady Vikings completed a perfect run through District 1-5A with a 15-0 victory over the Byrd Lady Jackets on Thursday at Byrd.

In another 1-5A game, Haughton blanked Southwood 10-0 at Haughton.

In a non-district contest, Parkway routed Loyola College Prep 16-1 on the road.

Airline improved to 22-3 overall and 12-0 in district. It’s the third straight title for the Lady Vikings.

Airline still has three regular-season games left on its schedule. The Lady Vikings are scheduled to host West Ouachita Friday and visit Cedar Creek Saturday. They are scheduled to visit Class 4A power North DeSoto on Tuesday.

According to louisianasportsline.com, Airline is No. 3 in the Class 5A power rankings.

Haughton (15-8, 9-2) has clinched the runner-up spot in the district. According to louisianasportsline.com, the Lady Bucs are No. 17 in the power rankings. The top 16 teams in the final rankings host first-round playoff games.

Haughton has two regular-season games left on its schedule. The Lady Bucs are scheduled to visit Natchitoches Central Monday and then host Captain Shreve Tuesday.

At Byrd, six Airline players combined for 13 hits. Maddie Ennis went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI in the four-inning game.

Jina Baffuto went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Jessica Baffuto had two hits, including a double. Caroline Easom and Makenzie Chaffin also had two hits each.

Jessica Grubbs had a double. She also pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.

At Haughton, eight Lady Bucs combined for 12 hits in the six-inning game. McKayla Burkart hit two home runs and had three RBI.

Averi Phillips went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Madison Trujillo and Reagan Jorstad hit solo home runs.

Hannah Borah and Brooklyn Bockhaus had two hits each. Mia McWilliams had two RBI.

Whitley Cannon allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked just one.

Jorden Glanville went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI as Parkway won its second straight.

Faith Ingles went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI in the three-inning game.

The Lady Panthers took advantage of 10 walks and four hit batters.

Megan Morway allowed one hit in two innings. Maecy Ingram didn’t allow a hit and struck out two in one inning.

Parkway is scheduled to close its season Tuesday at Byrd.