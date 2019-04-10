High school softball: Airline wins battle of district champs; Haughton closes regular season with victory

The Airline Lady Vikings prevailed in a battle of district champions and the Haughton Lady Bucs closed the regular season with a victory Tuesday.

District 1-5A champion Airline defeated District 1-4A champ North DeSoto 11-1 at Stonewall. Airline (25-3) will likely go into the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

North DeSoto (27-6) will likely be the No. 2 seed in Class 4A. The Lady Griffins reached the semifinals last year after winning state titles from 2015-17.

Haughton defeated Captain Shreve 14-9 at Haughton. The Lady Bucs improved to 18-8 overall and finished runner-up in 1-5A at 10-2. Their only losses were to Airline.

Haughton will likely be the No. 15 seed in the 5A playoffs. The Lady Bucs’ 18 victories are the most in the regular season since Haughton won 22 in 2012.

Parkway closed a tough season with a 14-2 loss at Byrd. The Lady Panthers finished 5-23.

At North DeSoto, Airline senior Makenzie Chaffin had a monster day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI in the six-inning game.

Lexi Gray went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Hanna Heng and Maddie Ennis had two hits each.

Sophomore Raelin Chaffin pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and only one walk.

The Lady Vikings got off to a fast start, scoring one in the first, two in the second and four in the third. They put four on the board in the sixth to reach the 10-run margin. Makenzie Chaffin’s two-run double made it 11-1.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs scored nine in the bottom of the first on seven hits.

Madison Trujillo and McKayla Burkart both smacked three-run homers in the frame.

The Lady Gators rallied with five in the top of the second, but Haughton answered with four in the third highlighted by Shelby Hensley’s two-run homer.

Mia McWilliams went 3-for-3 with two doubles. Burkart went 2-for-4 with four RBI.

Brooklynn Bockhaus had two hits, including a double, and had three RBI. Reagan Jorstad and Averi Phillips also had two hits each.

Hensley got the win in relief. She allowed three hits in four innings.

At Byrd, Parkway’s Jorden Glanville went 2-for-3 with a double. Faith Ingles also had two hits.