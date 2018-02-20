The Airline Lady Vikings opened the softball season with two victories at Louisiana Tech on Monday.

Airline defeated West Monroe 11-2 and Ruston 7-2.

The Haughton Lady Bucs also opened their season at Tech against the same teams, falling to Ruston 12-3 and West Monroe 7-4.

Airline freshman pitcher Raelin Chaffin, who has already verbally committed to LSU, had an impressive debut.

She allowed just one hit and struck out eight in four innings against West Monroe. Chaffin pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts against Ruston.

Maddie Ennis, the co-MVP on The Press-Tribune’s 2017 All-Parish team, got her junior season off to a good start. She went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI against West Monroe. She also smacked a solo home run against Ruston.

Kourtnee White and Jessica Grubbs had two hits each against West Monroe. Lexi Gray doubled and drive in a pair of runs.

Brooklyn Brandon had a double, triple and three RBI against Ruston. Caroline Easom, a 2017 All-Parish selection, hit a home run. Gray had a triple.

Savannah Salley went 2-for-3 in Haughton’s loss to Ruston. McKayla Burkart had two hits against West Monroe.

The Parkway Lady Panthers dropped an 8-7 decision to Castor on the road in Mark Montgomery’s debut as head coach.

Jorden Glanville went 2-for-3, including a solo home run. Abbie Norcross had a two-RBI triple in the top of the seventh to tie it at 7.

Makayla Strother had two RBI. Maecy Ingram drew three walks.

Castor scored the winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh on a single, two walks and a fielder’s choice.

Parkway hosts Benton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It is the Lady Tigers’ season opener.

