High school softball: Airline’s Chaffin selected to play in state All-Star games

Airline senior second baseman Makenzie Chaffin has been named to the West team for the Louisiana High School Coaches Association & Louisiana Softball Coaches Association East-West All-Star Games.

Chaffin, who plans to continue her playing career at Northwestern State, is a three-time first-team All-Parish selection.

Makenzie Chaffin

North DeSoto’s Lexi Hutchins and Southwood’s Amberlyn Walsworth were also named to the West team.

The two games are scheduled for May 10-11 at ULM. Only seniors were eligible for selection.