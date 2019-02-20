High school softball/baseball: Forecasted rain forces schedule changes

With a very good chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday, several softball and baseball games scheduled for then are being played Wednesday.

Airline will open defense of its District 1-5A softball championship at Captain Shreve at 6.

Parkway’s inaugural Nathan George Louisiana Texas Shootout will get an early start with two games scheduled at Parkway.

Defending Class 4A state champion Benton faces Pleasant Grove, Texas, at 5 p.m. Parkway and Pleasant Grove will play immediately following the end of that game.

Haughton’s District 1-5A softball opener at Evangel Christian was also going to be moved to Wednesday. But wet grounds have forced the game to be postponed to Monday.

According to weather.com, as of early Wednesday afternoon there was a 90 percent chance of rain Thursday, 100 percent chance Friday and 90 percent Saturday.

The Parkway tournament was scheduled to begin Thursday at Parkway, Haughton and Evangel. Games are also scheduled for Benton Friday and Saturday.

The Bossier High Invitational baseball tournament is also scheduled to start Thursday with games at Bossier’s field at Rusheon Middle School and Southwood.

Benton is co-hosting a softball tournament with North DeSoto that is scheduled to run Friday through Saturday. Benton coach Michelle Owens said a decision will be made Thursday as to whether the tournament will be held.

In a new format, the Parkway event features local teams taking on teams from Texas.

Here is the original schedule for the Parkway tournament which is, of course, subject to change.

Thursday

At Haughton

Haughton vs. Atlanta, Texas, 5

At Parkway

Parkway vs. Spring Hill, Texas, 5

At Evangel

Evangel vs. Pleasant Grove, Texas, 5

Friday

At Benton

Benton vs. Atlanta, Texas, 4

Benton vs. Jeffferson, Texas, 7:30

At Haughton

Haughton vs. Jefferson, Texas, 4

At Parkway

Parkway vs. Pleasant Grove, Texas, 5

At Evangel

Evangel vs. Spring Hill, Texas, 5

Saturday

At Benton

Benton vs. Spring Hill, Texas, 10

Benton vs. Pleasant Grove, Texas, 1:30

At Haughton

Haughton vs. Pleasant Grove, Texas, 10

Haughton vs. Spring Hill, Texas, 1:30

At Parkway

Parkway vs. Jefferson, Texas, 10

Parkway vs. Atlanta, Texas, 1:30

At Evangel

Evangel vs. Atlanta, Texas, 10

Evangel vs. Jefferson, Texas, 1:30

Here is the original schedule for the Bossier tournament.

Thursday

At Rusheon

Huntington vs. Lakeview, 4

Bossier vs. Huntington, 6:30

At Southwood

Doyline vs. Jonesboro-Hodge, 4

Southwood vs. North Caddo, 6:30

Friday

At Rusheon

Jonesboro-Hodge vs. Lakeview, 4

Bossier vs. Southwood, 6:30

Saturday

At Rusheon

Doyline vs. Huntington, 3

Bossier vs. North Caddo, 5:30

At Southwood

North Caddo vs. Doyline, 11

Southwood vs. Lakeview, 1:30

Southwood vs. Jonesboro, Hodge, 4