High school softball/baseball: Forecasted rain forces schedule changes

With a very good chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday, several softball and baseball games scheduled for then are being played Wednesday.
Airline will open defense of its District 1-5A softball championship at Captain Shreve at 6.
Parkway’s inaugural Nathan George Louisiana Texas Shootout will get an early start with two games scheduled at Parkway.
Defending Class 4A state champion Benton faces Pleasant Grove, Texas, at 5 p.m. Parkway and Pleasant Grove will play immediately following the end of that game.
Haughton’s District 1-5A softball opener at Evangel Christian was also going to be moved to Wednesday. But wet grounds have forced the game to be postponed to Monday.
According to weather.com, as of early Wednesday afternoon there was a 90 percent chance of rain Thursday, 100 percent chance Friday and 90 percent Saturday.
The Parkway tournament was scheduled to begin Thursday at Parkway, Haughton and Evangel. Games are also scheduled for Benton Friday and Saturday.
The Bossier High Invitational baseball tournament is also scheduled to start Thursday with games at Bossier’s field at Rusheon Middle School and Southwood.
Benton is co-hosting a softball tournament with North DeSoto that is scheduled to run Friday through Saturday. Benton coach Michelle Owens said a decision will be made Thursday as to whether the tournament will be held.
In a new format, the Parkway event features local teams taking on teams from Texas.
Here is the original schedule for the Parkway tournament which is, of course, subject to change.
Thursday
At Haughton
Haughton vs. Atlanta, Texas, 5
At Parkway
Parkway vs. Spring Hill, Texas, 5
At Evangel
Evangel vs. Pleasant Grove, Texas, 5
Friday
At Benton
Benton vs. Atlanta, Texas, 4
Benton vs. Jeffferson, Texas, 7:30
At Haughton
Haughton vs. Jefferson, Texas, 4
At Parkway
Parkway vs. Pleasant Grove, Texas, 5
At Evangel
Evangel vs. Spring Hill, Texas, 5
Saturday
At Benton
Benton vs. Spring Hill, Texas, 10
Benton vs. Pleasant Grove, Texas, 1:30
At Haughton
Haughton vs. Pleasant Grove, Texas, 10
Haughton vs. Spring Hill, Texas, 1:30
At Parkway
Parkway vs. Jefferson, Texas, 10
Parkway vs. Atlanta, Texas, 1:30
At Evangel
Evangel vs. Atlanta, Texas, 10
Evangel vs. Jefferson, Texas, 1:30
Here is the original schedule for the Bossier tournament.
Thursday
At Rusheon
Huntington vs. Lakeview, 4
Bossier vs. Huntington, 6:30
At Southwood
Doyline vs. Jonesboro-Hodge, 4
Southwood vs. North Caddo, 6:30
Friday
At Rusheon
Jonesboro-Hodge vs. Lakeview, 4
Bossier vs. Southwood, 6:30
Saturday
At Rusheon
Doyline vs. Huntington, 3
Bossier vs. North Caddo, 5:30
At Southwood
North Caddo vs. Doyline, 11
Southwood vs. Lakeview, 1:30
Southwood vs. Jonesboro, Hodge, 4