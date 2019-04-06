High school softball: (updated) Benton downs Northwood, ties for second in 1-4A; Airline, Parkway, Haughton notch wins

High school softball: (updated) Benton downs Northwood, ties for second in 1-4A;...

The Benton Lady Tigers, Airline Lady Vikings and Parkway Lady Panthers posted victories Friday.

Benton routed Northwood 11-1 in five innings in a District 1-4A game at Benton.

In non-district games, Airline defeated West Ouachita 10-0 at Airline, and Parkway dropped Minden 13-3 at Minden.

In Saturday games, Airline defeated Cedar Creek 4-1 in Ruston, Haughton edged Natchitoches Central 2-1 and defeated Live Oak 7-4 and Parkway fell to Logansport 18-8 at Parkway.

At Benton, Emily Angelo, Olivia Oliphint and Madison Wells all hit home runs to stake the Lady Tigers to a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first.

Benton added two in the second and five in the fourth. The game ended after five via the 10-run rule.

Wells went 3-for-3 with two RBI. She was also outstanding in the circle, allowing just two hits and striking out nine.

Oliphint went 2-for-3 with four RBI. Angelo went 2-for-2. Rylie Roberson also had two hits. Anna Claire Kratzer reached base three times, twice on walks.

Benton avenged an 8-6 loss to Northwood on March 12. The Lady Tigers (18-12, 13-3) and Lady Falcons (17-10, 13-3) finished tied for second in the district behind North DeSoto.

The game was Benton’s regular-season finale. According to louisianasportsline.com, the Lady Tigers are No. 16 in the Class 4A power rankings. The top 16 teams in the final rankings host first-round games.

Northwood is one spot below Benton at No. 17. North DeSoto (27-5) is No. 2.

At Airline, Caroline Easom went 3-for-4 with a home run in the six-inning victory over West Ouachita.

Maddie Ennis hit two home runs and had five RBI. Makenzie Chaffin went 2-for-4.

Raelin Chaffin pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

At Cedar Creek, Makenzie Chaffin went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Jessica Grubbs hit a two-run homer to give the Lady Vikings a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth.

Lexi Gray and Jina Baffuto had one double each.

Raelin Chaffin pitched another two-hitter. She struck out 16.

Airline (24-3) is scheduled to close the regular season Tuesday against North DeSoto at 5 p.m. in Stonewall.

Cedar Creek dropped to 16-9.

At Minden, Parkway’s Maecy Ingram went 4-for-4 with a double. Faith Ingles had two doubles and four RBI.

Alexis Page also had two hits, including a double. Emily Wallace went 2-for-4. Caitlyn Havis had a double and two RBI.

Ingram pitched a four-hitter.

The victory was Parkway’s third straight. That ended with the six-inning loss to Logansport.

The Lady Panthers trailed just 7-5 after five, but the Lady Tigers put 11 on the board in the top of the sixth.

Ingram went 2-for-3 with a double. Jorden Glanville went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Havis had a double and two RBI.

Ingram scattered seven hits and struck out eight.

The Lady Panthers (5-22) are scheduled to close their season Tuesday at Byrd at 6.

Haughton’s Shelby Hensley pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and only two walks against Natchitoches Central.

Madison Trujillo had two of Haughton’s four hits, including a double, against Natchitoches Central. McKayla Burkart also had a double.

Averi Phillip had two doubles against Live Oak.

Haughton raised its record to 17-8. Burkart went 2-for-4 with a double. Trujillo also had two hits.

Shelby Hensley and Brooklynn Bockhaus both home runs and had two RBI each.

Starter Whitley Cannon allowed one hit in four innings and struck out five.