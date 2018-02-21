The Benton Lady Tigers opened their softball season Tuesday with a dramatic 8-6, nine-inning victory over the Parkway Lady Panthers at Parkway.

The game went into extra innings after the Lady Panthers scored three in the bottom of the seventh to tie it.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, pitcher Ashley Hunter scored two runs with a double to left field.

Hunter, who was a first-team All-Parish selection as a sophomore in 2016, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game last season. She pitched all nine innings Tuesday.

Kayla Vo had a one-out single in Benton’s ninth, and Anna Claire Kratzer was intentionally walked.

Kratzer smacked two home runs in the game and had four RBI. Taylor Jones went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Vo and Olivia Oliphint had two hits each.

It was the second tough loss to start the season for new Parkway head coach Mark Lambert. The Lady Panthers lost to Castor in their opener 8-7 Monday.

Abbie Norcross went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Shelby Newman went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Maecy Ingram went 3-for-4 with a double. Makayla Strother had two hits.

Allie Hunt pitched all nine innings and struck out 12.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on the teams’ official GameChanger accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com