The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs posted softball victories Monday.

Benton edged Byrd 14-13 in nine innnings in a non-district game at Benton. Haughton routed Captain Shreve 16-0 in a District 1-5A game at Shreve.

At Benton, the game went into extra innings tied at 13 after Byrd put six on the board in the top of the seventh.

Anna Claire Kratzer led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and advanced to third on Olivia Oliphint’s two-out double. Kratzer scored the winning run on Taylor Jones’ sacrifice fly.

Oliphint had two home runs, a double and two RBI. Jones went 3-for-5 with a double. Kayla Vo smacked two home runs and had six RBI. Krazter had two doubles. Emily Angelo had two hits, including a double.

Benton (11-14), which closes the regular season Tuesday against North Webster, was No. 21 in the latest Class 4A power rankings. The Lady Tigers will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs. Pairings will be announced Thursday.

At Shreve, Savannah Salley went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBI. Jordan Brothers went 3-for-3. Madison Trujillo also had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBI.

McKayla Burkart went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Shelby Hensley also had two doubles. Lauren Edwards went 2-for-4. Leah Hopson allowed two hits in the four-inning game.

The Lady Bucs (13-11, 6-5) host Natchitoches Central Tuesday at 5 p.m. and are scheduled to make up a game against Parkway on Wednesday. Haughton was No. 25 in the latest Class 5A power rankings and will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

In another 1-5A game Monday, Parkway fell to West Monroe 12-0 at Parkway. Maecy Ingram and Abbie Norcross had doubles.

Parkway visits Byrd on Tuesday.

District 1-5A champion Airline (22-4), No. 7 in the Class 5A power rankings, visits District 1-4A champion North DeSoto (16-8), No. 2 in 4A, at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Griffins have won three straight Class 4A state championships.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams' official GameChanger accounts.

