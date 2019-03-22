High school softball: Benton sweeps Huntington

The Benton Lady Tigers swept Huntington 15-0 and 10-0 in a District 1-4A softball doubleader Thursday at Benton.
Benton improved to 12-8 overall and 9-3 in 1-4A.
Emily Angelo had a double in the 15-0, three-inning win. Anna Claire Kratzer, Madi Simms, Madison Wells and Rylie Roberson all had hits.
The Lady Tigers took advantage of 13 walks. Wells struck out five and didn’t allow a hit.
Olivia Oliphint and Simms had one double each in the 10-0, five-inning win. Kratzer and Simms had two RBI each.
Tayler Gonzalez and Macie Nance combined on a three-hitter with nine strikeouts.