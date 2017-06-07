Four Benton players have made the Louisiana Softball Coaches’ Association Class 4A All-State team.

They are senior infielder/pitcher Sarah Koeppen, sophomore infielder Makenzie Chaffin, senior outfielder Hallie Saintignan and senior infielder Abby Kent.

Koeppen batted .464 with 48 RBI. She had 12 doubles, one triple and eight home runs. Koeppen, who is continuing her career at Louisiana-Lafayette, was the co-Player of the Year on The Press-Tribune’s All-Parish team.

Chaffin batted .550 with 25 RBI and 50 runs. She had 13 doubles, one triple and two home runs.

Saintignan batted .456 with 18 doubles, six triples and two home runs. She had 21 RBI and 48 runs. Saintignan, who is headed to LSUA, struck out only four times in 135 plate appearances.

Kent batted .490 with 34 RBI. She had 12 doubles and one triple.

The LSCA All-State teams are selected from nominations from the state’s coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com