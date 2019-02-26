High school softball: Haughton, Airline open District 1-5A play with victories

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Airline Lady Vikings opened District 1-5A play Monday with victories.

Haughton defeated Evangel Christian 6-1 at Evangel. It was the Lady Bucs’ first victory over the Lady Eagles since Evangel joined the district in 2016.

Defending champion Airline downed Captain Shreve 17-1 in five innings at Shreve.

In the other 1-5A opener, the Parkway Lady Panthers fell to Southwood 12-3 at Southwood.

At Evangel, Madison Trujillo smacked a home run and also had a double for the Lady Bucs (3-0). Shelby Hensley went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Briley Leblanc belted an RBI-triple. Brooklynn Bockhaus had a double. Reagan Jorstad had two RBI.

Freshman Whitley Cannon pitched a five-hitter with seven strikeouts and just one walk.

At Shreve, Airline pounded out 12 hits. Brooklyn Brandon went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. Caroline Easom had a triple and double in three at-bats.

Lexi Gray went 2-for-3 with a double. Maddie Ennis blasted a three-run homer.

Jessica Grubbs pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Airline (3-0) hosts defending Class 5A state champion Ouachita Parish at 5:30 Tuesday.

Emily Wallace went 2-for-3 and Jordan Glanville had an RBI-triple in Parkway’s loss to Southwood.

Parkway (0-2) hosts Haughton at 5:30 Tuesday.