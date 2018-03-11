The Haughton Lady Bucs completed a 3-0 run in the Ouachita Parish tournament with two victories Saturday.

The Lady Bucs defeated North Caddo 16-1 and Ouachita Christian 4-2.

Airline defeated Rosepine 11-0 in the tournament. The Lady Vikings suffered their first loss of the season to 2017 Class 5A runner-up Ouachita Parish 1-0.

Elsewhere on the final day of the Ouachita Parish tournament, Parkway lost to Jena 9-5 and Mangham 10-2 and Benton fell to Neville 8-3 and DeRidder 16-1.

Winning pitcher Shelby Hensley went 2-for-2 with a triple, double and three RBI in Haughton’s three-inning victory over North Caddo.

Leah Hopson doubled twice and drove in two runs. Madison Trujillo and Savannah Salley had two hits and two RBI each. Sierra Lingo had two RBI.

Salley went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI against Ouachita Christian. Hopson scattered six hits.

Haughton improved to 5-5.

Maddie Ennis went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI in Airline’s win against Rosepine. Makenzie Chaffin went 2-for-4 with a triple. Jessica Baffuto also went 2-for-4. Caroline Easom had two RBI. Kourtnee White singled and walked three times.

Raelin Chaffin and Jessica Grubbs combined on the shutout.

Raelin Chaffin struck out 15 and allowed four hits against Ouachita Parish. The Lady Lions’ Allie Ellerbe gave up only three hits and struck out 10.

Ouachita Parish scored the game’s only run in the first on two hits.

Parkway’s Abbie Norcross went 3-for-4 against Jena. Makayla Strother had two hits, including a double. Maecy Ingram went 2-for-4. Allie Hunt drove in two runs.

Hunt went 2-for-2 with a double against Mangham. Davida Anderson and Faith Ingles had doubles.

Benton’s Anna Claire Kratzer had two doubles against Neville. Madison Wells smacked a two-run homer.

Kratzer went 2-for-2 with a double against DeRidder. Madi Simms had a double.

Benton is 6-5.

NOTE: The above report is based on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com