The Haughton Lady Bucs and Airline Lady Vikings picked up wins in the Ouachita Parish tournament Friday.

Haughton edged Pineville 4-3 and Airline routed Avoyelles Public Charter 20-0 in four innings.

Elsewhere in the Ouachita Parish tournament, Parkway fell to Neville 11-2 and Benton lost to Caldwell Parish 9-1.

Lauren Edwards went 2-for-2, including an RBI-triple that gave the Lady Bucs (3-5) the 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth.

Shelby Hensley smacked a solo home run in the second inning. Jordan Brothers’ RBI-single gave Haughton a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

Leah Hopson allowed just four hits.

Seven Airline players combined for 11 hits as the Lady Vikings improved to 10-0 with the win over Avoyelles.

Makenzie Chaffin went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Jessica Baffuto went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs.

Caroline Easom had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Maddie Ennis and Kourtnee White had a double and two RBI each. Jessica Grubbs also had two RBI.

Raelin Chaffin didn’t allow a hit and struck out six in three innings. Ennis pitched the final inning, completing the combined no-hitter.

Parkway got eight hits against Neville. Maecy Ingram went 2-for-2. Abbie Norcross went 2-for-4, including an RBI double.

Emily Angelo had Benton’s only hit against Caldwell. The Lady Tigers dropped to 6-3.

