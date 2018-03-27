The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated the Byrd Lady Jackets 10-0 in a District 1-5A softball game Monday at Haughton.

Haughton led 3-0 after five innings and then ended the game via the mercy rule with seven runs in the sixth. Six of those came with two outs.

Madison Trujillo, Savannah Salley and Leah Hopson had consecutive doubles with two outs. Hopson led off the inning with a single. Lauren Edwards also had a single in the inning.

Shelby Hensley went 2-for-2 with a double. Jordan Brothers also went 2-2.

Salley went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Hopson went 2-for-4 as did McKayla Burkart

Hopson pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts.

The Lady Bucs (10-9, 5-3) visit Benton Tuesday. Byrd dropped to 6-17 and 1-7.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com