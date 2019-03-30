High school softball: Haughton downs Captain Shreve

The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Captain Shreve 5-3 in a District 1-5A game Saturday at Captain Shreve.

Haughton improved to 14-7 overall and 9-1 in district. Shreve dropped to 16-8 and 5-4.

Seven Lady Bucs had hits. Madison Trujillo went 2-for-3. Hannah Borah hit a two-run home run in the fourth that tied the game at 3.

Brooklynn Bockhaus, McKayla Burkart and Averi Phillips all had doubles.

Whitley Cannon scattered eight hits and struck out seven.

Haughton fell to West Monroe 17-6 at home in a non-district game Friday.

Burkart went 2-for-3 with a home run. Shelby Hensley and Briley Leblanc also hit home runs. They both had two RBI.