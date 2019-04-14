High school softball: Haughton falls in first round of 5A playoffs; Airline to visit ASH Tuesday in second round

The Haughton Lady Bucs fell to the Alexandria Senior High Lady Trojans 10-0 in the first round of the Class 5A softball playoffs Friday in Haughton.

The No. 15 seed Lady Bucs, runners-up in District 1-5A, closed their best season since 2012 18-9. ASH (16-15), the No. 18 seed, will host No. 2 Airline (26-3) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Haughton got six hits off ASH’s Cendall Barton. McKayla Burkart and Madison Trujillo had two each. One of Trujillo’s was a double.

Mia McWilliams and Averi Phillips both singled.

The Lady Trojans had 11 hits. Four of those were home runs. Barton and Erin Stallings had two each.

Barton’s first one was a grand slam with one out in the top of the first. The Lady Trojans scored in all six innings.

After ASH’s four-run first, Haughton had a chance to quickly get back in it in the bottom of the inning. Burkart and Trujillo were left on base after getting singles.

The Lady Bucs’ left the bases loaded in the sixth and final inning.

The game was the second one between the teams this season. ASH won 3-2 in an early-season tournament March 2 in Alexandria.