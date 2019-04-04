High school softball: Haughton, Parkway, Benton, Bossier post victories

The Haughton Lady Bucs, Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Bossier Lady Kats posted victories Wednesday.

Haughton defeated Southwood 10-0 in a District 1-5A game at Haughton.

The Lady Bucs improved to 15-8 overall and are assured of the runner-up spot in the district with a 9-2 mark.

They are scheduled to close the regular season with a non-district game at Natchitoches Central on Monday and a district game at home against Captain Shreve on Tuesday.

Parkway has had a tough season, but the Lady Panthers were able to celebrate after a 13-12 District 1-5A victory over Byrd at Parkway.

Benton topped Lakeside 13-0 in a non-district game at Lakeside.

Bossier swept Woodlawn 14-5 and 11-3 in a District 1-4A doubleheader.

At Haughton, five Lady Bucs hit home runs in the victory. McKayla Burkhart smacked two and finished with three RBI.

Reagan Jorstad, Averi Phillips and Madison Trujillo also went deep. Phillips had two hits and two RBI.

Brooklynn Bockhaus and Hannah Borah also had two hits each. Mia McWilliams had two RBI.

Whitley Cannon allowed five hits, walked just one and struck out seven.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers sent the game into extra innings with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and then rallied with three in the eighth to pull out the victory.

Jorden Glanville and Faith Ingles led off Parkway’s eighth with back-to-back doubles, cutting the lead to 12-11.

Skylar Bernard singled with two outs. Alexis Page, who reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to second. Emily Hammons’ single scored courtesy runner Kayleigh Cash with the tying run.

Emily Wallace then brought home the winning run with a ground-ball single to center field.

Maecy Ingram doubled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Caitlyn Havis followed with a single, scoring Cash with the tying run.

Page, Havis and Ingram had three hits apiece. Ingram had a double and two RBI. Havis also had two RBI.

In addition to her double, Glanville hit a home run and had three RBI. Ingles and Bernard both went 2-for-5.

Ingles went the distance in the circle for the win.

At Lakeside, Benton freshman Layla Cash went 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Anna Claire Kratzer also had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBI.

Olivia Oliphint had two hits, including a double. Joely Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a double.

Madison Wells went 2-for-3 with a double. Rylie Roberson also had a double.

Wells scattered seven hits and struck out nine.

Benton (17-12, 12-3) hosts Northwood (17-9, 13-2) on Friday at 5:30 in its regular-season finale. The Lady Tigers can finish in a second-place tie in District 1-4A with the Lady Falcons with a victory.

North DeSoto (27-5, 16-0) has won the district title.