High school softball: Haughton suffers tough loss to Class 4A power North DeSoto

The Haughton Lady Bucs suffered a tough loss to Class 4A power North DeSoto 12-11 on Monday in Stonewall.

North DeSoto (26-3) was No. 2 in the latest Class 4A power rankings released Tuesday by the LHSAA. The Lady Griffins made it to the semifinals of the playoffs last season after winning three straight state titles.

Haughton (11-5) was No. 16 in the Class 5A power rankings.

The Lady Bucs scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie it at 11. But the Lady Griffins won on Taylor Christian’s walk-off single.

Brooklynn Bockhaus led Haughton at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Shelby Hensley went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

McKayla Burkart also had two hits. Madison Trujillo had a double.

Christian, a ULM signee, went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI, per Haughton stats. Bailey McMillian, a Louisiana College signee, went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Lexi Hutchins, Laken Martin and Britlyn Garrett also hit home runs for North DeSoto.

After North DeSoto scored four in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead, Haughton tied it with two runs in the top of the third.

The Lady Griffins answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. The Lady Bucs then scored four in the fourth to take an 8-6 lead.

North DeSoto put five on the board in the sixth to go up 11-8.

Bockhaus, Hannah Borah, Averi Phillips and Briley LeBlanc all singled in the top of the seventh to help Haughton tie it.

North DeSoto’s Whitley Martin doubled with one out in the bottom of the inning. McMillian, who had been intentionally walked, advanced to third and Christian followed with her game-winning single.

Haughton will try to rebound Tuesday afternoon against Sterlington (15-10) at home at 5 p.m.

In District 1-5A games Tuesday, Airline (17-3, 7-0) hosts Evangel Christian (5-14, 3-5) at 5:30 and Parkway (0-7 district) visits Captain Shreve (13-6, 4-2) at 6.

In District 1-4A, Benton (12-11, 9-3) hosts Minden (11-12, 6-4) at 5.