Haughton’s Leah Hopson pitched a perfect game as the Lady Bucs defeated Captain Shreve 12-0 in five innings in a District 1-5A game Monday evening at Haughton.

Hopson threw 44 pitches of which 33 were strikes.

Nine Lady Bucs combined for 12 hits. McKayla Burkart went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI.

Savannah Salley went 2-for-2 with two doubles. Hopson also doubled twice.

Shelby Hensley hit a two-run homer. Madison Trujillo had a double.

Haughton got off to a fast start, scoring six in the bottom of the first. The Lady Bucs had three doubles and Hensley’s home run in the inning. They also took advantage of three walks and two hit batters.

Haughton improved to 6-5 overall and 2-1 in district.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com