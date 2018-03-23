Shelby Hensley and McKayla Burkart had three hits each to lead the Haughton Lady Bucs to a 9-4 District 1-5A softball victory over the Parkway Lady Panthers on Thursday at Parkway.

Hensley went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI. Burkart went 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Hensley’s homer came in a four-run third inning and gave Haughton a 5-1 lead.

Lauren Edwards had two hits, including a double. Reagan Jorstad and winning pitcher Leah Hopson both had RBI-doubles.

Faith Ingles led Parkway, going 3-for-4 with a double. Maecy Ingram had two hits.

Haughton improved to 8-7 overall and 4-3 in 1-5A. Parkway dropped to 3-4 in district.

In a District 1-4A game, the Benton Lady Tigers fell to Northwood 9-4.

Benton led 2-0 after 5 1/2 innings, but the Lady Falcons scored eight in the bottom of the fifth.

Kayla Vo went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI. Anna Claire Kratzer went 3-for-4 with a double. Rylie Roberson had two hits.

Benton fell to 9-10 and 0-4 in 1-4A. Northwood improved to 10-4 and 2-2.

Benton and Northwood are in a District 1-4A division with three-time defending state champion North DeSoto, which won the division at 4-0. The Lady Griffins are scheduled to play Minden, winner of the other division, for the district championship Monday.

Benton was No. 19 in the latest LHSAA power rankings. The top 32 teams generally make the playoffs.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com