The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated Hamburg, Ark., 11-1 in five innings in the Polar Bear Classic at ULM on Saturday, giving new head coach Mark Lambert his first victory.

Abbie Norcross had three hits, including a double, and three RBI against Hamburg.

Faith Ingles went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Maecy Ingram also went 2-for-3. Strother had three RBI.

Parkway improved to 1-5. The Lady Panthers lost to West Monroe, Cedar Creek and Neville in its first three tournament games.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com