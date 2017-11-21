Benton sophomore Ellie Kairschner won two events in Division II in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Swim Meet last week at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.

Kairschner, who was named Division II Female Swimmer of the Meet, won the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 backstroke.

Her time in the 100 fly was 58.19 seconds. Brianna Serrett of Alexandria Senior High finished second in 58.27. Kairschner swam the 100 back in 59.20, edging Gabriella Fouchi of St. Scholastica by .03.

Loyola College Prep’s Katherine Bush of Bossier City finished second to Cabrini’s Kathryn Mipro in the Division III 50 free and 100 free.

Bush swam the 50 in 24.80 to Mipro’s 24.67. She swam the 100 in 53.71, just .05 slower than Mipro.

Parkway’s Rachel Weaver finished second in the Division II 500 free style and fourth in the 200 IM. Her time in the 500 was 5:36.38. Gabriela O’Neil of St. Scholastica won in 5:17.13. Weaver also finished fourth in the 200 IM.

Benton’s Brandon Seymour was seventh in the Division II boys 50 free. He also finished first in the 100 fly “B” final.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com