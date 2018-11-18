High school swimming: Benton’s Kairschner, Bossier City’s Bush win state titles

Benton junior Ellie Kairschner repeated as state champion in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke in the Division II Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Swim Meet in Sulphur on Saturday.

Kairschner won the butterfly in 56.90 seconds. Ella Balhoff of St. Thomas More finished second in 1:01.13.

Kairschner won the backstroke in 57.38. Evelyn Zhang of Caddo Magnet was runner-up in 59.11.

Bossier City’s Katherine Bush of Loyola College Prep won the Division III 100 freestyle in 53.57. University’s Johannah Cangelosi was second in 53.72.

Bush also finished second in the 50 freestyle in 24.89. Madison Castell of Vandebilt Catholic won in 24.81.