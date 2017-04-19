Brothers Courtland and Braden Thibodeaux of Airline won the boys double title Tuesday in the Region I, Division I tennis tournament at Southern Hills Tennis Center.

The Thibodeauxs defeated the Barbe team of Brandon Duty and Trent Larocca 6-0, 6-3 in the finals.

Parkway freshman Jasmin Washington finished runner-up in girls singles, falling to defending champion Erika Myers of Pineville in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in the finals.

Haughton’s Ciara White finished runner-up in the Region I-II girls singles at Cockrell Tennis Center, losing to Neville’s Caroline Graham in the title match. White was the Division II runner-up last season.

Benton’s Morgan Alex Andrew reached the semifinals.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Tennis Tournament is next week at ULM.

